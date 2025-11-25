Huge panettone helps Stratford deli raise money for Shakespeare Hospice

IT’S hailed as the UK’s largest panettone but any way you slice it, the sweet treat raised valuable funds for the Shakespeare Hospice.

Marco Esposito, who owns Marco’s Italian deli in Church Street, Stratford, ordered the 20kg panettone to be made and delivered from Italy.

And after being paraded through the streets of Stratford, the giant cake was cut and as many as 100 slices shared during the Christmas lights switch-on celebration on Saturday (15th November), in loving memory of Marco’s wife Sara.

Marco Esposito, left, of Marco’s Italian Delicatessen, was helped with the giant panettone by his grandchildren Luca and Arlo Dolce and their father Chris as they made their way to the Stratford Christmas Lights market to help raise money for the Shakespeare Hospice. Photo: Mark Williamson

Sara, who with Marco and her father Tony co-founded the family-run deli which has been in Stratford since 1991, was known for her warmth, kindness and infectious smile.

Five years ago Sara was diagnosed with a degenerative liver condition and was supported by the Shakespeare Hospice, particularly George, one of the counsellors.

Sara died in August 2025 and so Marco, after discussion with the hospice team, decided to sell slices of the panettone along with coffee and tea and donate all the proceeds to the hospice to fund vital services including counselling, nursing care and family support.

A spokesperson for the hospice described the panettone as “the star of the show”.

They added: “Watching it make its grand procession through Stratford before being sliced and shared in memory of Sara was truly special.

“Our heartfelt thanks goes to Marco’s Italian Deli for creating such a spectacular tribute and raising vital funds for our care.”