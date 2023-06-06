AFTER 28 years as a pilot flying Boeing 787s for Tui Airways, David Keays from Temple Grafton recently retired but he was airborne once again in his 1932 American built Waco UEC when he flew to this year’s Classic Wings and Wheels at Bidford Airfield to be part of the large ground display at the air show.

David co-owns the Waco which was privately owned when it first started flying in Oregon and Washington state after which it came to Europe where it was bought by David and his fellow flying enthusiast and was re-furbished by them. It took off again in 2016.

Spitfire at Wings and Wheels Classic Air Show near Bidford.

“The interior is original,” David said. “The aircraft is very graceful and very desirable. They were used for commuting, family outings and corporate communications flying people to meetings around the states. I was with TUI for 28 years and before that I spent ten years with the RAF and now I fly the Waco so you could say I’ve done something completely different.”