STRATFORD will become a UK pioneer in the use of sustainable energy if a plan for a district heating centre in the town is supported by local councillors.

The idea for this innovation – to be based in the Canal Quarter – is contained in proposals being considered by members of Stratford District Council’s ruling cabinet at their meeting on Monday.

Such a centre, which would pump heat into new homes and commercial premises in the area, is among 39 projects that are listed as potential recipients of cash provided by developers as part of their legal obligations to local communities.