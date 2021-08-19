WHEN schools were closed just over halfway through the first year of sixth form, the novelty of a few weeks of lessons from my bedroom felt strangely exciting. This was not the case for very long.

Everyone understands A-levels are supposed to be challenging so in a time where everything about our lives seemed to have changed, at least this truth hadn’t.

As someone who enjoys school and the structure it provides, the hardest part about the first lockdown was the monotony of the virtual school day. Being glued to the same chair, completing each virtual task in silence, was a stark contrast to the dynamism of a classroom.

I’d never fully appreciated how much I relied on collaboration to understand concepts or develop ideas and found that subjects like Drama and English became very difficult alone. Luckily my teachers recognised this and were early adopters of Zoom and video software that allowed them to deliver engaging lessons remotely.

Amélie Ashley-Timms (50086193)

There were, however, definite inconsistencies among my friends regarding the level of interactivity being delivered by each subject, turning the first months of remote learning into a bit of a lucky dip.

Using a mix of independent and collaborative learning for otherwise practical subjects, such as Drama, allowed me to engage more deeply with the theory through tasks like extended research projects, as we were unable to complete the practical work we would typically do in our lessons.

One exciting innovation from the virtual school format was the ability to invite guest speakers from across the country to share exclusive insights with us, which felt like a real breakthrough and one I hope can continue post-pandemic. In my subjects, guests included a member of the Bank of England, a theatre practitioner and a leading literary critic.

My school was very proactive in recognising this was a stressful time for students and conducted wellbeing surveys fortnightly, making sure to follow up with any student who expressed even the smallest of concerns. My teachers throughout the past two years have been accommodating regarding deadlines and made sure that the pressure being placed on us, in the main, was not coming from them.

The levels of stress that myself and many of my friends felt was due to the uncertainty caused by the government’s lack of proactivity regarding how grades were being awarded. Whilst much of this pandemic has required rapid government response, the interruption endured by schools and the need for alternative examining methods is perhaps the one issue that came with some advanced warning after the failure of last year’s algorithm.

Having been told in January that exams “will not go ahead as normal”, students were not clued in to the finer details of how they would be assessed until late April. Our final set of mocks began just a fortnight later.

We understood homework tasks,

essays and tests might play a part in grade determination but complete uncertainty drove the traditional four weeks of “exam mode” into a four-month affair that was both stressful and unsustainable. Doing three essay subjects, I would find myself spending three times as long on tasks, combing over every sentence, deciding whether it would secure me the grade I wanted.

As a friend jokingly pointed out, for a year group who were told we weren’t going to be sitting exams, we sat an awful lot of exams. Cumulatively, we have poured more hours into preparing for these A-levels than most years would have, with increased weight given to end-of-topic tests and the lines between school and personal time blurred. Yet despite our efforts, a small part of me, having not sat “official” exams, will always feel my grades are undeserved.

If any good came of the complete shift in learning it was that I learned a lot about myself; my natural tendencies when approaching independent study, my bad habits and some better strategies I can utilise to help me focus when straying from a task.

It’s easy to obsess over what might have been; I know I have friends for whom their teacher-assessed grades will not hinder their future endeavours, but for a handful of others, the step up in those final weeks of adrenaline-filled exam preparation has been taken away and opportunities missed as a result.

I would have liked exams to have gone ahead with slight alterations to allow for more choice answering questions. This way students could have demonstrated what they had learned whilst universities would have standardised data to refer to. As for us students, we would obtain untainted grades we could be truly proud of.

I can’t help but feel like results day 2021 has been somewhat of an anticlimax to what has been a two-year academic rollercoaster, though, also a welcome relief that the ride is finally over.

After doing well in her A-levels, Amelie is off to study English with creative writing at the University of Exeter.