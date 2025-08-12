THE 80th anniversary of Victory in Japan (VJ) Day takes place on Friday 15th August, with a range of events planned in south Warwickshire.

VJ signifies the end of the Second World War, with the surrender of Japan coming a week after atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The Alcester branch of the Royal British Legion have plans for a flag raising event at 11am on VJ Day. This will take place on the Church Green in the town and will be followed by a short memorial service.

The Bidford branch of the Royal British Legion will host a remembrance service at the war memorial on Bidford High Street on VJ Day. The branch will light a beacon at 6pm and this will be followed by the laying of a wreath and a service led by the Rev Michael Godfrey.

Bidford Parish Council has also set aside funds to support residents and local groups in organising events to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. The council is offering funding to enable community-led activities that commemorate this important milestone and bring people together. If you are interested in this, email a proposal including costs to info@bidfordonavon-pc.gov.uk.

In Shipston, a two-minute period of silence will take place in the Gyratory Garden memorial at noon on 15th August ahead of the opening of Shipston Museum. The museum has a seasonal display about remembrance and on VJ Day, this will centre around Sgt Maj Cyril Mace who was a Japanese POW and survived the sinking of the Lisbon Maru ship in 1943. His uniform is currently on display at the museum.

Veteran Graham Cann, Stratford Boat Club Masters’ member salutes his colleagues and past Club members

Local resident Serena Merton has published the story of her uncle, Cyril Merton, who lived, worked and served in Burma behind enemy lines. On Saturday 16th August at 2.30pm she will be at Shipston Museum to speak of her uncle’s experience and to sign copies of her book, A Thousand Battles: An Intelligence Officer's Battle Behind Enemy Lines in Wartime Burma.

The museum will be open 12pm to 4pm on 15th and 16th August.

Stratford Town Council is hosting a VJ Day service of remembrance on August 15th. From 8.45pm, the council is inviting the public to meet at the Garden of Remembrance on College Street.

At 9pm there will be a short service which will include a wreath laying and the lighting of a beacon.

The Warwickshire Fusiliers Museum in Warwick currently has an exhibition called ‘Victory 80’ with objects linked to the victory over Japan. A talk will take place from 1.30pm to 3.20pm on Saturday 16th August called ‘VJ80 – Forgotten Generals & Soldiers of the Far East Campaigns’. It will be led by Alan Jeffreys, co-author of Churchill’s Forgotten Generals: Victors in Burma, and local historian Ian Binnie. t

Tickets cost £12 and can be bought through the museum website at https://shorturl. at/h6DeX.