With a humanitarian crisis set to engulf Ukraine's people as a result of the war, charities across the UK are now trying to help.

If you have been left wondering how you can show your support for families caught up in the conflict - here are some ways in which you might be able to do so:

Save the Children

Save the Children in the UK is appealing for donations to its Emergency Fund so that it can help youngsters in war-torn towns and cities covering needs such as health and nutrition, sanitation, hygiene and shelter in what it calls the 'first phase' of its response.

It is aiming to reach 3.5 million vulnerable children and their families with its work.

Donations are set to pay for winter clothing kits and blankets as temperatures plummet and people are displaced alongside cash and vouchers for families to help them meet their basic needs with food or medicines.

There will also be mental health support for children as well as efforts to ensure they continue to have access to 'safe, inclusive, quality education'.

Donations can be made to Save the Children online here using a bank card or via PayPal.

Unicef

Unicef - in demanding a ceasefire - says 7.5 million children are at risk from the 'deepening conflict' and it is welcoming either one-off single or monthly payments to its recently launched Ukraine appeal.

The charity, which has been working inside Ukraine for the past eight years, says it aims to reach the most vulnerable families and help provide them with access to clean water and food, child health and protection services while also working with partners and the UNHCR to assess the growing refugee situation in neighbouring countries.

Donations can be made online or by phone to its dedicated donation helpline 0300 330 5699.

British Red Cross

British Red Cross says it is 'gravely concerned' about the situation unfolding in the Ukraine and it fears that the current crisis will worsen what it says was already an 'appalling humanitarian situation' after previous conflict.

Where the security situation allows, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the International Committee of the Red Cross are working to respond and donations it is collecting will help those affected get water, food, first aid, access to medicines, warm clothes and shelter.

Donations can be made online for an amount that you can choose using either a bank card or PayPal. Learn more here.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency

With hundreds of thousands of people expected to be displaced by the fighting, the UNHCR office in the UK has an appeal running to help support its work with Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes or safe places.

A donation of £48, it says, could provide 10 very warm fleece blankets to protect from the cold while £80 can provide emergency relief shelter such as bedding and tarpaulins.

You can choose to donate a set amount of funds or choose your own amount and all monetary gifts, it says, will help staff scale up their efforts. To donate online and learn more click here.

Association of Ukranians in Great Britain

The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) is the largest representative body for Ukrainians and those of Ukrainian descent in the UK, says its website, and it has set up a #HelpUkraine emergency appeal.

Organiser Anna Dezyk wrote: "The elderly, vulnerable, children and families are at risk of losing their homes and access to medical and other vital services. The psychological trauma of war will affect generations.

"We are working with accredited and registered Ukrainian charities to provide medicines, food and critical services to support the most vulnerable to overcome the consequences and trauma of war."

A donation of £8, it says, will fund two woollen blankets for emergency shelters, £23 a food and hygiene pack for one adult for a month while £70 would provide the same pack for a family of four.

More than 19,000 donations have been received so far since the appeal was launched. To learn more or donate online click here.

Donations of clothing, bedding and medicines...

Collections of physical items are now taking place in communities across the country at a grassroots level where people have the means and contacts to either drive or ship items to Ukraine or neighbouring countries like Poland, which are welcoming hundreds of thousands of displaced women and children who are fleeing their homes.

To find out where these drop-off points are in Kent, and the exact lists of items people are appealing for, please click here.