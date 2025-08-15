TWO men with links to Alcester met whilst being held captive as Japanese prisoners of war in 1942 - but sadly there would be a tragic ending for one of them.

The Alcester & District Local History Society have records of the men, Fred Bunting and Norman Tinson, who answered the call to fight and were sent to Asia.

Fred Bunting was born in Alcester on 2nd February 1907, the third son of grocer Charles Bunting. Marrying Molly Sisam at Wixford Church on 6th September 1934, the couple set up home in Earlswood and by June 1938 had two children - Jill and David.

With young men across the UK being called up to war, Fred’s turn came in 1940, joining the Royal Signals. In September 1941 his unit was shipped from Liverpool to Singapore.

The following year, on 14th February, Fred became one of 140,000 British, Australian and Indian soldiers to be captured by the Japanese when Allied forces surrendered. Fred and his comrades were set to work extending the Bangkok Railway in Thailand to Rangoon in Burma, with POWs being used as force labour to complete the task.

The railway was completed in October 1943 but in May, Fred died at Chungkai Hospital in Thailand. By the time the railway was complete, over 16,000 Allied prisoners had died from being overworked and malnourished.

During his time at the hospital, Fred came across Norman Tinson, a 24-year-old from Birmingham. Norman’s father had moved to Alcester around 18 months before the war, and whilst Norman did move to the town later in his life he was living in Birmingham when he signed up to the 51st Wireless Section Royal Signals.

Arriving in Singapore in November 1941, Norman’s unit was involved in fighting the Japanese the following Spring and was also taken prisoner when Singapore surrendered. In a transcript that is kept by the ADLHS, Norman talks of being moved around the jungles to different work stations and received a breakfast of fried egg or fish ‘if they were lucky’.

During three weeks' rest at Chungkai Hospital, Norman was placed on burial duty, laying to rest those who died in the hospital. In the transcript, Norman mentions how he remembers talking to Fred about both being from the midlands, something that has led the ADLHS to speculate their accents flagged them to each other.

Sadly, Norman was also on the burial team that carried Fred to his grave. Following the war, Norman moved to Alcester with his 1975 Burma Star Association application, the organisation for veterans and their families who served in the Burma (now Myanmar) campaign in the Second World War, listing the town as place of residence. Norman died in 2004.



