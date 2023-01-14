How the Warwick-Stratford merger unravelled and the lesson learnt

A DISAGREEMENT over money was the key issue which saw the planned merger between Stratford District Council and Warwick District Council unravel.

The proposed coming together and the creation of a South Warwickshire Council ended in April last year. At the time, the Herald reported that Stratford’s leaders had got cold feet after discovering Warwick’s planned borrowing was £100million more than expected.

A new report, due to be considered tomorrow (Friday), into the collapse of the merger drew the same conclusion: Warwick’s borrowing and Stratford’s unease were the catalysts which ended the merger.