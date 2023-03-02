How social media helped Stratford musician get his stolen guitar back

Social media super sleuths came to the rescue last week when thieves stole musician Gregg Cave’s guitar.

The Fender Redondo was stolen from his car parked outside his house in Bordon Place, Stratford, in the dead of night between last Tuesday (21st February) evening and early Wednesday morning.

The guitar was in its case which also contained a treasured collection of song lyrics and set lists that the singer-songwriter had collected over the past 20 years.