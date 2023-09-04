Home   News   Article

Highland cattle breeder from Marcliff brings home top prizes from the region’s country shows

By Stratford News Editor
Published: 06:00, 04 September 2023
 | Updated: 07:33, 04 September 2023

Marlcliff farmer Annie Perkins has been celebrating a successful summer showing prize-winning Highland cattle at the region’s country shows.

The fifth-generation farmer at Clink Cottage Farm near Bidford has achieved a decade-long ambition to regain the top spot after recovering from the ‘devastating’ impact of a bovine TB infection in 2013 when she lost her best breeding heifers.

Before that, Annie, a breeder of pedigree Highlanders was proud to have been awarded champion animal at The Three Counties Show three times.

