Marlcliff farmer Annie Perkins has been celebrating a successful summer showing prize-winning Highland cattle at the region’s country shows.

The fifth-generation farmer at Clink Cottage Farm near Bidford has achieved a decade-long ambition to regain the top spot after recovering from the ‘devastating’ impact of a bovine TB infection in 2013 when she lost her best breeding heifers.

Before that, Annie, a breeder of pedigree Highlanders was proud to have been awarded champion animal at The Three Counties Show three times.