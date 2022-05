HENLEY residents have pulled out all the stops to welcome a Ukrainian family to the town.

The family of five, fleeing from the war in their homeland, arrived two weeks ago.

The Ukrainian flag flies proudly in the Henley-in Arden home of the the Lovha family with mother and father Zinoviia and Vladyslav pictured with their children Petro, aged 14, Vladyslav, 15, and Elizaveta, four. Photo: Mark Williamson. (56892506)

Vlad and Zina Lovha and their children Vlad, 15, Peter, 14 and four-year-old Elizabeta live in a rental property belonging to Henley couple Rebecca and Craig Mander.