How did Stratford fare in Which? guide to best inland towns?

STRATFORD scored a respectable 73 per cent in a Which? survey which questioned its readers about the country’s best inland small towns.

Nine thousand readers rated locations for their peace and quiet, scenery, food and drink, tourist attractions, shopping and attractiveness.

Stratford scored well (four out of five stars) for food and drink, scenery and shopping, and full marks for tourist attractions. Attractiveness was given three stars. However, the town was let down by a one-star rating for peace and quiet.