How a cup of tea started Harry Potter actor David Bradley on his acting career

WHEN actor David Bradley, known to many as Argus Filch in the Harry Potter film series, was at Stratford Rotary Club’s Children of Courage Awards last week, he explained a little about how a cup of tea led him into acting.

That beverage has seen a career unfold that includes time at the RSC - the reason he relocated to Stratford (he moved to Leamington a few years back) - and a huge number of roles on stage, TV and in film. From appearing in Dr Who and Game of Thrones, Hot Fuzz and After Life.

Here’s what he tolf the audience in a Stratford hotel.

“I've been asked to say a few words before I present these prestigious awards to these very wonderful young people and it's very exciting. So today is about them, but [I was] asked me to say a bit about my background…

“I was born in York during the war. That's the second one. Let's get that straight.

“When I was 15 years of age I left secondary school with no qualifications and with no memory of it apart from the fact that I didn't enjoy it and I was kind of drifting and kicking a ball about on the council estate where we lived. I was going nowhere, no certificates or qualifications and a friend said let's go and try out this new youth club, the boys' club that opened in the rundown area of York. So we went along and there was not much to do.

David Bradley. Photo: Mark Williamson

There was a table tennis table, there was a dart board and a record player. So it wasn't very promising. Then one day the youth club leader came up to me and gave me a cup of tea and said take this cup of tea down to the basement to Mr Pickering in drama.

“This was a new word for me. I'd never read a play or seen a play. We didn't do drama at school.

“So I took the cup of tea down, knocked on the door and this Mr Pickering, a rather severe looking, slightly Dickensian looking character, took the cup of tea with one hand and thrust a sheet of paper in front of me and said read this boy. I read the first line aloud and I still remember the line.

“And the line said ‘O, pardon me, thou bleeding piece of earth, That I am meek and gentle with these butchers!’ Does anybody know where that comes from, because I didn't? It didn't mean anything to me and I didn't really understand it but I must confess I quite like saying it. It's quite a powerful line.

“It was Mark Antony speaking over the body of the dead Julius Caesar, the most powerful man in the world who had just been assassinated. But I didn't know that but Mr Pickering looked at me and he said ‘marvellous, congratulations you've got the part’. I said ‘what part?’ ‘Mark Antony, Julius Caesar’.

“Someone gave me an old sheet and wrapped it round me like a toga and we started rehearsing the scene. Again, I didn't understand it but it was a kind of empowerment in those kind of words. A week later we're rehearsing again and there’s a knock on the basement door. It was answered by Mr Pickering and there was a snotty nosed kid who was stood there with a cup of tea and he wasn't a pretty sight. Mr Pickering said thank you for the cup of tea and said read this boy and he gave him a sheet of paper. The kid read, ‘Oh Caesar do not go to the Senate today, beware the ides of March’. He was dreadful, awful, worst performer. And Mr Pickering looked at him and said ‘marvellous, congratulations, you've got the part’.

“So he was the soothsayer. And I realised then that I was conned into a recruitment drive. They were that desperate to make up the cast, but by that time I realised that it was too late, I was in love. I was in love with Shakespeare's language and I have to say almost 70 years later I still am. And it was just one of those fortunate happenings that if I hadn't joined the youth club and if I hadn't been given the cup of tea to take, I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing and doing - my hobby as a profession which I've enjoyed enormously.”

He added: “Thank you for inviting me to present these prestigious awards to these very deserving young kids. I think they all deserve our admiration. They've all achieved these awards by doing the right thing at the right time and the respect they have from us, everybody here and beyond, will hopefully last them all their lives. So congratulations to all of them.”

