How a ‘bonkers and brilliant’ experiment led Warwickshire woman to write a book

A LEADERSHIP coach from Tanworth has co-authored a book about taking part in a ‘bonkers and brilliant’ experiment.

Abbi Buszard says the 12-month long experience that fed into The Fax Club Experiment, changed her life.

The project brought together 100 strangers from all over the world, and in stark contrast to the fast-moving, high-tech way most of us live, it was all about moving slowly and thoughtfully. Rather than being able to instantly message each other via What’s App or text, Abbi and the others had to use an old-style fax machine – paying £400 to buy one, or borrowing it from older friends and neighbours.

Everyone who took part agreed to stay anonymous by swapping their name for a number, and not to tell anyone outside the group what they were doing.

Abbi Buszard in a phone box in Tanworth, hosting the launch of The Fax Club Experiment, the book she co-authored.

Every Friday at 5pm, the fax machine would start beeping and then paper would curl out and reveal that week’s question, designed to challenge their thinking and ethics, such as: ‘Under what circumstances is lying okay?’ They were given five days to answer each question.

Although 100 started the experiment, more than two-thirds had dropped out before the end. Abbi and the other 31 who made it through the whole year, met up in London for the first time in February. During that celebration, they agreed to combine all their responses to the questions into one book.

Abbi chose to host her launch event in Tanworth – in a red phone box that’s been converted into a book exchange.

She said: “Hosting my launch there felt like poetry in motion. This quiet village, with its repurposed relic of communication, became the perfect stage for a book about radical honesty and slow connection.”

The Fax Club experiment was the brainchild of David Hieatt, founder of west Wales-based The Hiut Denim Co and former copywriter for global ad agency Saatchi and Saatchi.

Abbi added: “Staying the 52- week course was hard – only 32 of us made it, but writing a book and publishing it within eight months? Surely impossible. What a ride; it’s been glorious. Whatever happens now, I’ve already won as I’ll never forget feeling like this.”

The Fax Club Experiment is published by The Fax Club Press.