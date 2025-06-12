Housing developers appeal to build yet more homes on the edge of Stratford

A PUBLIC inquiry is to be held into controversial plans to build 130 homes on the outskirts of Stratford.

Gladman Developments was refused planning permission by Stratford District Council last September to build on land at Bordon Hill next to the former Chutney’s Cafe on the grounds that the development was in open countryside outside the adopted built-up area boundary of Stratford, and failed to comply with the council’s core strategy planning policies.

It was also considered that the development would cause significant and demonstrable harm to the character of the area and would have an unacceptable impact on the visual amenity of the landscape.

Now a government planning inspector will hold an inquiry opening on 8th July at the council’s HQ at Elizabeth House, in Stratford.

Gladman is refusing to accept SDC's decision to deny them permission to build outside Stratford's town boundary. Image: iStock

At the time the planning application was submitted two years ago, the Herald reported that nearby residents were concerned further development on Bordon Hill could ruin the character of the town and damage wildlife.

People opposed to the development pointed out: “The infrastructure in our town is already struggling to cope with the demands of the current population and adding another 130 dwellings would only exacerbate the issue.”

Members of the public may attend the appeal and, at the inspector’s discretion, express their views.

To participate in the inquiry virtually, email planning.appeals@stratford-dc.gov.uk or telephone 01789 267575 for details.

Documents relating to the appeal can be viewed at the council offices by prior arrangement or on the council website (Ref 23/00969/OUT).

Gladman Developments is owned by national housebuilder Barratt Homes.