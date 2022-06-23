THE former Stratford Herald buildings in Rother Street and the rear of Greenhill Street could be converted into office space and ten new-build town houses.

Plans have been submitted to bring York House, a Grade II-listed building which the Herald occupied for more than 50 years until it vacated the premises in 2020, back into use.

The print building will be demolished and replaced with 10 townhouses. (57506044)

The scheme involves restoring York House into what is described as ‘high quality commercial accommodation’ and demolishing the mid-20th century printworks to the rear of the building.

The print building would be replaced with ten two- and three-bedroom houses.

Because of the constraints of the site, the homes will not have private gardens but will instead get roof top spaces and a communal garden.

The developers York House (Stratford) Ltd had originally planned for 15 houses and six apartments on the site but have reduced this number and the height of the homes – from four storeys to three.

The documents state: “The site which is currently ‘blighted’ by an ugly and incongruous vacant industrial building will be transformed to create an exemplar for urban living within a town centre setting.”

There development would be car-free with no parking spaces available to the new homes.

Stratford District Council will need to decide whether to grant planning permission and listed building consent by 18th July.

York House, on Rother Street, will remain as offices. (57506050)

A section of the new homes proposed at the rear of York House. (57506053)

The Rother Street site was home to the Herald before the business went into administration and was bought by a partnership involving Iliffe Media.

The newspaper’s new offices are on Guild Street.