England could swelter this week in some of the hottest temperatures of the year, says the Met Office.

Early predictions suggest that Friday could become the hottest day of the year so far with the mercury likely to reach the low 30s by the end of the week.

The first 'properly hot summer's day' of 2022 is expected in the coming days after a relatively disappointing end to spring that has seen below average temperatures and lengthy spells of grey cloud.

Temperatures could hit the 30s this week. Photo: Stock image.

But this week things are looking up with forecasts from the Met Office suggesting that temperatures will rise steadily as we move through the week - with Thursday and Friday expected to be some of the warmest days we could see this year.

Steven Keates from the Met Office said: "There’s not been much in the way of exceptionally warm days or hot days yet this year, but that is set to change.

"We’re set to see probably a brief spell of hot weather at the end of this coming week."

The Met Office suggests Friday could be the hottest day of the year

While conditions across the northwest are not likely to be quite so favourable - southern and eastern areas should get plenty of dry sunny weather that will make the days feel increasingly warm.

A spokesman for the Met Office explained: "A north west-south east contrast in weather patterns is likely across the UK. While cloudy conditions with outbreaks of rain are expected across the north and west, where it will be breezy as well; the south and east will see mainly dry weather with some sunshine.

"Temperatures will be around average in the north, but often feeling warm further south - perhaps very warm or hot conditions in the south east for a time."

A warm week of weather is ahead say forecasters. Picture: iStock.

And Friday's 'potentially hot' weather could see temperatures in some areas tip 32C by the last day of the working week.

Meteorologist Steven Keates added: "It could possibly be a little hotter than that… mid-thirties are possible."

Isolated showers and thunderstorms could follow the hot weather. Photo: iStock.

If that prediction is accurate, it would make Britain hotter than Portugal, Jamaica, Costa Rica, the Canary Islands and Cyprus.

However the scorching temperatures could bring with them some risk of rain with the potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.