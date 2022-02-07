Hot food wins fund's first donation

STREET Arts Project can continue providing emergency hot food vouchers to the area’s vulnerable and in need thanks to Stratford Rotary Club’s Community Fund.

Gallery1

The vouchers from the Stratford-based not-for-profit group support people who are on the streets, in temporary accommodation with only a kettle to make food, or those who are experiencing financial difficulties. They can be exchanged at a café in town.

Jackie Lines, co-founder of Street Arts Project who oversees the outreach work, said: “We are delighted to be the recipients of a grant from the Rotary Community Fund to help our voluntary homeless outreach support in Stratford.

“In our considerable experience through working with these clients, one hot meal a day is the bare minimum to sustain them and their chances of survival. We make no judgement and if they are in desperate need, we are there to help and show compassion”.

The new community fund was created by the club’s president elect, Dudley Simpson. It was started in January and will provide £250 each month with the aim of improving or providing a service or facility that will help improve the lives of people in the area.

He said: “We received so many applications for different projects, but the need for a hot meal is immediate, especially in the colder months. We are now taking applications for February and encourage people to visit our website for details.”

Visit www.stratforduponavonrotary.co.uk/community-fund.