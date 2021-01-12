THE new paediatric assessment unit at Warwick Hospital became fully operational today, Tuesday, when the department welcomed its first patient.

Ward manager Vikki with staff nurse Sarah in one of the paediatric assessment unit’s consultant rooms.

The purpose designed building will ensure speedy provision of care for children requiring urgent medical attention in south Warwickshire.

GP and A&E referrals are accepted to the unit, ensuring children are seen by an appropriate clinician in a timely manner.

The development will also play a vital role in supporting the hospital throughout the winter period as it will enable children visiting the site for urgent care to be assessed and treated in a designated area, supporting the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust’s ability to effectively manage Covid-19.

The unit will also increase capacity for the hospital’s children ward, as the nursing and medical teams based in the department will no longer have to focus on admissions and inpatient care simultaneously, enabling the team to concentrate on the patients requiring longer term care, increasing elective admissions and subsequently reducing waiting lists.

Director of development Sophie Gilkes said: “Needing hospital care can feel daunting for anyone let alone a child.

"This hugely exciting project will support our clinical teams to provide the very best care, as quickly as possible, to local children in a safe and comforting surrounding.

“As the Covid-19 pandemic continues and we move into the depths of the winter months, the demand for our services is increasing.

"Thanks from funding from NHS England and capital investment from the Trust, the unit is one of several schemes we are implementing.

"The other projects include work within A&E to accommodate an additional cubicle for children and an additional modular build to relocate services to free up more space for the teams that look after our emergency patients.

"These developments alongside the new paediatric assessment unit will provide the vital additional space to respond to patient need and the demands for our services.”