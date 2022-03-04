Hospital unit's £3.2million upgrade

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

A £3.2MILLION investment has allowed the endoscopy service’s unit at Warwick Hospital to be upgraded and refurbished.

The service, which carries out tests by looking inside the body with a small camera, now has an extra treatment room and a new preparation room.

There have also been improvements to staff facilities as the hospital looks to meet a growing demand.

South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust invested £1.75m into the project and secured an additional £1.45m from the ‘Adapt and Adopt’ funding programme.

As well as improving facilities with a new booking office and changing rooms, the trust says the expansion of the unit will also provide job opportunities.

Julie Keightley, endoscopy lead practitioner, said: “This is a really exciting development. Our department, like the trust, strives to provide the very best care to our patients.

“We remained fully operational during the building work, but we are so pleased to now offer an enhanced service and improved environment for more patients.”