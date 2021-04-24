Hospital car vandal faces £450 payout

A VANDAL who damaged three cars parked near a hospital after being found drunk in a bush in Stratford has been ordered to pay compensation.

Christopher James, 39, of Sandringham Avenue, Stratford, pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal damage when he appeared at Warwickshire magistrates’ court on Friday.

A nurse's car damaged in the attack. (46402531)

James was taken to Warwick Hospital A&E after being found drunk in a bush in Stratford on 21st February. After walking out of the hospital at around 11pm he damaged three cars parked in nearby Millers Road.

He used his elbow to smash windows in a Fiat Panda and Citroen DS3 before picking up a traffic cone and throwing it through the windscreen of a Range Rover. Two of the cars belonged to people working at the hospital.

He was spotted by staff members, who called police, and James was arrested at the scene.

In court, James pleaded guilty to all the offences and was given a rehabilitation order, a community order and a curfew, as well as being ordered to pay £450 in costs and compensation.

PC Barry Sheehan said: “At a time when hospital staff are working so hard on the frontline of the global pandemic, the last thing they want is to leave work to find out their cars have been vandalised in this way. James should feel ashamed of his behaviour.”