ALARM bells sounded over the future of community hospitals in the Stratford district after three options were put forward which will eventually decide their fate.

An interim report was published this week ahead of a review meeting at Warwickshire County Council on Wednesday (16th February).

The adult social care and health overview and scrutiny committee members will be presented with findings from the community hospital inpatient review, being put together by South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust.

Within South Warwickshire there are two community hospitals, both in the Stratford district: Ellen Badger, which had 16 inpatient beds (prior to its closure for redevelopment), and the Nicol Unit at Stratford, which has 19 inpatient beds.

If SWFT concludes from its inpatient review that patients can be cared for in other settings – and the council backs this – then there is a chance that the Stratford community will lose some or all of these beds and some of the health services that go with them.

Ellen Badger Hospital pictured before demolition. Photo: Mark Williamson

That would also mean that the second phase of the redevelopment of the Ellen Badger site, which includes the hospital provision as originally envisioned, will be scrapped.

The report’s three proposals for further exploration are:

- Retaining the community hospitals but with added services, such as diagnostics. This option could see a reduction in the number of beds.

- Reducing the number of beds and investing in more therapy services, such as occupational therapists at home.

- Closing inpatient beds at Shipston and Stratford and relocating – no further details are included about where this might be

The health trust has stressed that more work will be carried out about the proposals before a consultation takes place.

However, the report has got people worried about the community hospital beds.

Stratford councillor Kate Rolfe told the Herald: “I would like the Nicol Unit in Stratford to stay as it is.

“Older people truly feel the benefit of being there in a place where they are among other people and with medical help close by. This helps stimulate their recovery although the review might consider treating people in their own home or in a care home.

“I’ve always said if it’s not broken don’t fix it because this is a system that works for the whole and has done for years and I feel strongly about this.

Stratford Hospital

“The reports suggest that those people who were asked do want to keep their community hospital units as they are – so why not listen to the people?”

The outcomes of the review will could have a greater impact in Shipston where the Ellen Badger Hospital (EBH) is due to be rebuilt.

Referring to the hospital, the report said: “The results of the Community Hospital Inpatient Bedded Review will be shared with the re-design project team to help inform their plans for phase two of the building which includes the current bedded unit on site of EBH.”

Bryan Stoten, chair of the league of friends of Shipston hospitals, told the Herald: “We know where all this is going - a process of bed and hospital closures… which led to this country having a third the number of in-patient beds as comparable European nations, with the consequences we saw only so recently with the pandemic.”

Mr Stoten called on committee members to think carefully about the proposals and added: “Are those elected to voice the wishes of their local residents prepared to go along with this?”

After feedback from initial surveys, last November SWFT put together a ‘technical panel’ made up of medical practitioners and those working in finance and administration in the health and social care sectors to consider a string of “hurdles”, including, crucially, whether inpatient beds were affordable, fitted in with national trends and whether patients could be safely looked after by the existing workforce in a community hospital setting.

Based on this criteria the panel found against key aspects of Stratford community hospital offerings, including rejecting: keeping the hospitals as they are on the grounds that it is against what happens elsewhere in the country, and en suite rooms as being unsafe with the existing workforce numbers.

Meanwhile a community panel, which also met late last year and included community and support groups, favoured retaining the hospitals as they are but with additional services, such as diagnostic.

Despite acknowledging the inpatient bed services are well used and highly regarded by patients, the report strongly advocates a “case for change”.

Listing reasons for considering reducing its community hospital bed offering, it emphasised the trend towards at-home care and concluded: “There are significant environmental and capital considerations required at both Nicol and EBH to ensure these hospital sites are modernised and fit for the future, this will come at considerable cost and it is therefore appropriate to review the service offers to identify future need alongside capital development required.”

Mr Stoten, who took part in the community panel, is critical of the way the consultations have been conducted.

He said: “There was minimal inputs from the consultees and the feedback was solely based on prioritising a list of actions pre-prepared by SWFT.

“When asked which of them proposed a redevelopment of the Ellen Badger I got the reply ‘none of them’. I said on behalf of the league we could not then support any of the options offered by SWFT – as one other of the consultees observed this was ‘Hobson’s Choice’.”