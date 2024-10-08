Hospice opens second charity shop in Alcester

MYTON Hospices has opened a new shop at Alcester Business Centre in Kinwarton Farm Road.

It is the charity’s second shop in Alcester, the first is in the town centre, and its 26th overall.

Ralph Beevers, head of retail and trading at the Myton Hospices, said: “We have had our town centre shop in Alcester for about six years now, so this new store was a great chance to have another shop in the town with a slightly different offering of stock.

“Being based out of the town centre, it is easy to access for dropping off donations, which are always gratefully received.”

Ralph Beevers, head of retail and trading at The Myton Hospices, with Nick Watts of Blythe Liggins Solicitors.

The new Alcester store accepts donations of electrical items as well as furniture.

The charity was helped in its acquisition of the shop by Leamington-based Blythe Liggins Solicitors.

Nick Watts, principal associate at the firm, said: “The Myton Hospices is an important charity which we’re proud to support – whether that’s by raising money through fundraising or through championing their ever-growing network of shops by supporting on the legal side of the leases. The new shop at Alcester Business Centre is looking smart and I’m sure it will be well supported with quality donations.”