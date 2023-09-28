TRIBUTES have been paid by lifelong friends in memory of Stratford’s Francis Prentice who valiantly battled cancer until his death last Thursday.

Francis was born and bred in Stratford in 1942 attending first Broad Street Primary School and then Hugh Clopton School where he met lifelong friend Martin Bartlett who was a bit younger than his school pal.

Together the young lads were regulars at Lozells Harriers Athletic Club in Birmingham where they would compete together at various athletic meets across the Midlands.