The Kineton horse-riding community has launched a campaign to get drivers to slow down and be more aware of riders.

They want to see ‘Dead Slow’ warning signs erected in Tysoe Road – the scene of a tragic accident on 2nd January.

On the road ....Beeca Barrell on Lexi, Kathy Molan on Dusty and Greg Molan on Kyro pictured riding out in Little Kineton yesterday. Photo: Mark Williamson (61803611)

Just after 11am on Bank Holiday Monday a mounted rider was hit by a car after the driver claimed they were blinded by glare from the sun.

Sadly the horse had to be euthanised at the scene, while the female rider suffered such serious injuries that she remains in hospital at Coventry and is described as facing a “long road to recovery”.

The rider’s family, while wishing to remain private, are fully backing the campaign and hope that it will prevent other families going through a similar tragedy.