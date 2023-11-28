Home   News   Article

Pillerton Priors wedding florist through to national final

By Simon Woodings
Published: 15:00, 28 November 2023

CLAIRE Higgs never set out to work with flowers.

She dreamed of being a mounted police officer with the Thames Valley force, but a riding accident meant she had to change her plans.

Those plans have proved successful as last week, Claire, 37, impressed the judges with her floral designs to win the regional final of The Wedding Industry Awards held in Edgbaston and will now head for the national finals in London on 24th January.

