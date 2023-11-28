Pillerton Priors wedding florist through to national final
Published: 15:00, 28 November 2023
CLAIRE Higgs never set out to work with flowers.
She dreamed of being a mounted police officer with the Thames Valley force, but a riding accident meant she had to change her plans.
Those plans have proved successful as last week, Claire, 37, impressed the judges with her floral designs to win the regional final of The Wedding Industry Awards held in Edgbaston and will now head for the national finals in London on 24th January.