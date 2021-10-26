A WITNESS has described hearing a screech of brakes, a crash and screaming after a car slammed into two female pedestrians in Stratford town centre.

The women – believed to be in their 60s – were walking along Bridgefoot on Sunday evening, approaching the pedestrian crossing by the Gower Memorial, with their husbands just before 7.30pm when a grey VW Golf mounted the pavement causing serious injuries to the women, narrowly missing the two men, and knocking down part of a wall.

One witness, Mai-Li Yap, 19, was in a taxi ahead of the car involved in the accident. She told the Herald: “We were going round the one-way system and as we turned right to head into town and go down Waterside there was a screeching sound from the car that had been behind us as they tried to slam their brakes on. There was a massive crash and as we carried on down Waterside all I could hear was screaming and screaming. I was going to turn around and go back to help but at that point there was about 30 people sprinting towards the scene, so I knew they were being looked after.”

One of the people rushing to the scene was first-aider Catherine Partridge.

The scene of the crash on Sunday evening on Bridgefoot. Photo: Mark Williamson B66/10/21/9933. (52360051)

She said: “My husband JP and I were walking with our two-year-old daughter Alex when we heard the crash and the screams from where we were near the Pen and Parchment. I told JP to call an ambulance and go round the corner with Alex

so she didn’t see anything,” said Catherine.

“Myself and another lady who was also trained in first aid were the first people there and we were trying to look after the scene.

“We made sure the two ladies were supported and that they didn’t move and everything was checked to see if they were in need of any further attention while we waited for the ambulance. We wanted to make sure other cars were safely warned there was something going on, so they slowed down. We had the LSD guys from the market with high vis jackets on safely waving at the oncoming traffic to slow down and pass safely, so they were really helpful.”

The emergency services were called at 7.27pm and Catherine described what happened during the almost ten-minute wait for their arrival.

“Both women were able to talk so that was good. We were just checking them over for any injuries or anything that was bleeding in case we had to tend to that. We were supporting them emotionally and physically – one of the ladies was sitting up so we were helping her stay up with someone sitting behind her just so she could lean her weight back and not worry.

“We were reassuring the husbands, who were in shock, as well and kept them talking. I put my coat on one of the ladies to keep her comforted. There was a young man on the phone to the ambulance who was answering the questions the emergency service operator needed to know and there was a lady who was on the phone to the ambulance as well.

“My dad was trying to make sure the cars were passing safely on the other side. Then we looked after the witnesses who were a bit shaken.”

Fortunately Catherine has been a St John’s Ambulance member since she was young, and is experienced at event planning – she runs arts venue the Attic Theatre and company Tread the Boards with husband JP – and so is well trained to deal with emergency situations.

Even so, the crash has shaken her up.

The car left the road colliding with several pedestrians on Sunday evening. Photo: Mark Williamson B66/10/21/0245. (52360048)

She said: “I think at the time you are just doing what you have to for those 10 minutes, and then thankfully the emergency services came and took over and they got the pain relief to them and took them to hospital.

“It wasn’t until I got home that I had a chance to reflect a bit more. I was thinking then about Alex and how we’d been walking on the path two minutes before. It’s a horrendous thing to happen to anybody but because of the height of the ladies their injuries were at a certain part of their body but if that had been Alex... you just don’t want to think about it.”

Following the accident, there have been calls for improved safety on the gyratory road, and Catherine backs this.

She said: “Maybe there’s something that the council can do such as putting up some bollards there because everybody locally has seen how dangerous that road can be.”

“If there had been bollards there it would have stopped the car mounting the path and smashing into the wall.”

Police, two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and Midlands Air Ambulance critical care cars attended the scene.

Following the accident a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived at the scene to find two women, both pedestrians, with potentially serious injuries from the incident.

“They were treated for their injuries at the scene before being conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further treatment.

As the Herald went to press police said enquiries were ongoing and anyone who was in the area or has dashcam footage should call 101 quoting incident 346 of 17 October.