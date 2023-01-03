A female horse rider was seriously injured yesterday after she was hit by a car in Kineton.

The accident happened on the Tysoe Road on Monday morning.

Sadly the horse is understood to have been later put to sleep.

West Midlands Ambulance and Midlands Air Ambulance. Photo: Mark Williamson. (43944996)

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service told the Herald: “We were called to an incident on Tysoe Road in Kineton, Warwick at 11.27am yesterday. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham were sent to the scene. On arrival, crews found a car and a horse and its rider had been involved in a collision.

“The horse rider, a woman, was treated for serious injuries by ambulance staff before being taken by land ambulance to University Hospital Coventry with the Air Ambulance medic on board to provide continued care en route. The driver of the car was not injured.”