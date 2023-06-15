Extraordinary numbers of dead fish were seen floating in canals and rivers as the hot weather took hold this week.

Small and medium-sized silver fish were seen lifelessly floating in Stratford town centre canals and the Avon, with similar stories being reported on the Oxford Canal in Banbury and on stretches of the Avon in Warwick, and also other parts of England.

The Herald pictures show dead fish in the river at Barford – sent in by a concerned resident who said he’d lived there 40 years and never seen anything like it.

Dead fish in the Avon at Barford

An Environment Agency spokesperson told the Herald: “Summer can see the Environment Agency staff responding to many reports of fish in distress. Water naturally carries less oxygen during hot dry spells and prolonged warm dry weather can affect fish in rivers, canals and still waters. Prolonged warm weather followed by intense summer rainstorms can wash material into watercourses which can build up on roads and in gullies. Once in a watercourse, this material will further deplete the water of oxygen, and can lead to serious fish mortalities.”

They added that fish were “susceptible to pollution, prolonged dry or warm weather and fish disease”.

And that some species were particularly vulnerable to warmer temperatures, including barbel, pike, grayling, trout and salmon.