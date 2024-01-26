‘Horizon scandal took my money, my home and destroyed my life.’

A BIDFORD sub-postmaster whose life was destroyed after being falsely accused of stealing from the Post Office, says he’s been “through hell and back”.

Francis Maye, who was bankrupted and lost his home because of the flawed Horizon computer system, said he had “given up” after having “the rug pulled out from under” him so many times.

Talking exclusively to the Herald, the 75-year-old widower told how he feels 23 years of his life have “gone down the pan”, due to his shocking treatment at the hands of the Post Office.