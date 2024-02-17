Tysoe sub-postmaster Jacqueline Franklin says her mum died while subsidising faulty system – as Horizon problems continue
Published: 13:19, 17 February 2024
| Updated: 13:26, 17 February 2024
A TYSOE sub-postmaster revealed this week that she continues to battle problems with the Horizon software which is at the heart of the Post Office scandal.
Jacqueline Franklin spoke of her frustration when she appeared on ITV’s This Morning on Monday (12th February).
Past problems with accountancy system Horizon are apparently far from resolved. And according to Jacqueline glitches and errors are still all too common.