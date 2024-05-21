DICK Whittington was on his way to London when the Avon burst its banks and stopped him in his tracks.

That was the disaster that befell Tread the Boards Theatre Company in early January as they put on their panto at their Attic Theatre base at Cox’s Yard, next to the river in Stratford.

Although the floods have kept the site closed (boo!) the good news is that the theatre is reopening with a bumper programme in June (hurrah!).