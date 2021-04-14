When Stratford’s skatepark opened in 1998 it was the biggest free such park in Europe.

Now, 23 years later, the Stratford Action Sports Group, users and supporters of the park, are hoping that it can have some investment put in to improve it and put it back on the map.

Even when the Herald visited on a chilly day this week, young people were out in force using a variety of wheeled transport – skateboards, scooters, BMX bikes and skates – to traverse the well-used flats and ramps of the park.

We were met by Rachel Key, CEO of youth mental health charity Lifespace, veteran skateboarders Denver Taylor, 38, and Arno Tesoniero, 30, and Oli Hughes, 13, skateboarder and member of the Stratford youth town council.

The park is maintained by the district council. It was originally a wooden structure – “the splinters were a problem,” observed Arno – which was replaced by concrete around 2009, at this time it was also considerably reduced in size. More recently the council added floodlights which has helped expand the hours it is accessible.

Rachel explained what the group is asking for: “It’s fabulous space with a great bunch of people, but there are some practical challenges. The council have been responsive to ideas but want to see what the appetite is for the park. We did have some open days planned a year ago as part of that, but obviously Covid stopped that.”

Principally the park needs more space say the group.

“It’s crowded on some days, and it’s hard to practise and develop. A lot of the time me and my mates just skate around the RSC instead,” explained Oli.

The group has now organised a survey to find out who is using the park and how they would like to see it developed.

Now that the park is busier than ever as lockdown eases the group are hoping to progress its plans.

“We’ve been on hold for a year,” said Rachel. “But as things are kicking back into action and the Riverside Development is being discussed it seemed the right time to address what’s happening with the park, there’s so much enthusiasm for it.”

Skateboarding is experiencing a huge boom at the moment – largely because it is a healthy, Covid-compliant activity and it has just been included in the Olympics for the first time, making its debut at this year’s Tokyo games.

“The use of the skatepark has been consistent and rising through the pandemic as it’s an activity you can do at own space,” said Denver, who when not skateboarding is the manager of Poundland at the Maybird. “We’re seeing lots of new young people, from aged six upwards coming along. Young people in this town need somewhere to go and share interests.”

That sentiment is echoed by Oli, who said he took up skateboarding during the pandemic last summer. “You become closer to your friends when you skateboard, you bond and learn new stuff together. If you’re stressed you can come down here meet your mates and have a fun day.

“If I didn’t have this I’d probably be sleeping or on a screen ¬- it’s made me so much more active. I live half an hour’s walk away and before I never walked into town, I would always get my parents to drive me, but that’s stopped since I’ve been coming down here. Every opportunity I get I want to be out skating, even if it’s just outside the house.”

Both Arno and Denver have been coming to the park since they were young teenagers, and both have enjoyed successes in allied sports – Arno teaching snowboarding around the world, and Denver has competed in the mountain board world championships.

“It has been the foundation of my life,” said Arno. “And it is so good for the mental health of young people.”

Denver added: “We want to see the park going for the next 25 years and see the next generations of Stratford’s young people take up the sport – including my three-year-old.”

To take part in the survey visit Stratford Action Sports Group's Facebook page.