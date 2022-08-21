Former pupil from Stratford Girls' Grammar School to make her debut at the Edinburgh Fringe with self-penned play
Published: 12:00, 21 August 2022
A YOUNG writer from Meon Vale will be taking the spotlight when she takes her play for a run at the Edinburgh Fringe.
Anna Freeman, who has just graduated with a degree in English literature from the University of Cambridge, has written Cicada’s Children, a two-hander that darkly portrays the aftermath of a cult encounter.
The 50-minute show is based on a fictional cult of the same name and explores what happens when the sweet and naïve Danny meets and falls for the seemingly free-spirited and unorthodox Bella, who Anna plays. The role of Danny is to be played by an actor friend – as yet unnamed.