THE organisers of Alcester’s annual pancake races are gearing up for what is hoped to be a bumper turnout on Tuesday.

The annual Shrove Tuesday tradition is arranged by the court leet which this year falls during half-term. High bailiff Marc Venables and officers are planning for a record attendance by participants and spectators.

Members of Alcester Court Leet were out in High Street on Saturday morning promoting their forthcoming Pancake Day races which take part in the town centre on Shrove Tuesday, 21st February. With frying pans at the ready town crier Dave Parkes, centre, gave a cry about the event before forming up for our photo with fellow officers Mark Venables, high bailiff, Martin Burden, low bailiff, Rosa Burden, low bailiffâs consort, and Sharon Constable. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62412967)

He told the Herald: “This year’s races is a rare occasion in that it falls on half-term so it means that children from far and wide can come and participate.