A record turnout is being planned for Alcester's traditional pancake day races on Shrove Tuesday
Published: 14:00, 15 February 2023
| Updated: 14:00, 15 February 2023
THE organisers of Alcester’s annual pancake races are gearing up for what is hoped to be a bumper turnout on Tuesday.
The annual Shrove Tuesday tradition is arranged by the court leet which this year falls during half-term. High bailiff Marc Venables and officers are planning for a record attendance by participants and spectators.
He told the Herald: “This year’s races is a rare occasion in that it falls on half-term so it means that children from far and wide can come and participate.