IT’S ten years since Hooray’s British Gelato Kitchen in Stratford opened its doors and our eyes to a whole new world of delicious ice cream delights and the business is about to expand even further with the innovative launch of a home delivery service.

Sasha Barke and her mother Sara Young founded Hooray’s in High Street with the intention of creating artisan - individually handmade – flavours of gelato ice cream, sorbets Belgium waffles, sweet crepes, cakes and cookie dough all of which have proved hugely popular with the public, visitors, families and anyone wanting to celebrate a special occasion.

Imagine having the choice of these delicious ice creams to enjoy at home? Sasha and Sara plan to launch their online ordering service soon which means the joys of gelato will be delivered by courier the next day in special packaging which keeps the contents frozen for over 30 hours.