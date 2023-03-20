Businessman and NHS executive Frank Collins from Idlicote honoured with an OBE for services to healthcare
Published: 11:00, 20 March 2023
A BUSINESSMAN and NHS executive who has spent a lifetime working in healthcare has been awarded an OBE.
Frank Collins, pictured, from Idlicote, was given the honour for services to healthcare and the National Health Service by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (8th March).
Mr Collins, who held a number of senior public and private sectors roles, was included in the final birthday honours list of the late Queen Elizabeth II.