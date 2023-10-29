A FANTASTIC day was had by the 110 guests who attended the presentation of the British Empire Medal to Stratford charity champion, Jo Wheelwright-Horne, which also saw £1,400 raised for Shakespeare Hospice and ten crates of donations for Stratford Foodbank at the Sunday Lunch Club get together.

Jo Wheelwright-Horne received her British Empire Medal from Tim Cox, alongside her husband Alex Horne and daughter Grace Wheelwright. Photo: Iain Duck

Tim Cox, The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, presented a British Empire Medal (BEM)on behalf of His

Majesty The King to Jo Wheelwright-Horne at the Embankment Restaurant in Stratford on Sunday during a memorable occasion for Jo, aged 59, who was unable to attend the official presentation earlier in the year due to a hip replacement operation which took place on the same date.