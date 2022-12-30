A CONSTRUCTION firm in Stratford wants to demolish its headquarters and replace it with six homes to fund a relocation to a more suitable site.

The site of Sibbasbridge Limited at 175A Evesham Road. Photo: Google Maps (61594312)

Sibbasbridge Limited, which has been based in Stratford for more than 60 years, has submitted the planning application, with bosses saying that the facilities at 175A Evesham Road are “dilapidated” and “no longer fit for purpose”, and that the office space on the site was “insufficient” for their needs.

Director Chris Gold said in a letter that the business wants to remain in Stratford, adding: “Relocating to a more suitable location within a commercial environment will enable further expansion of our business.