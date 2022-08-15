MORE homes and businesses could be built on the edge of Stratford in a “ridiculous” move that those opposed to the scheme fear will simply put extra strain on the town’s roads and services.

The proposals are for 238 new homes and a business park off Shipston Road, close to Waitrose.

While a traffic impact assessment concludes there will be “no significant impact on average journey times,” objectors disagree and believe the town – especially Clopton Bridge – cannot cope.