STRATFORD’S Holy Trinity Church will hold a special service for The Queen on Sunday (18th September) and will show the funeral service live in the church on Monday (19th September).

The service, which starts at 5pm, will give thanks for the life of The Queen. It is open to anyone and will be attended by the mayor of Stratford, Cllr Gill Cleeve and Warwickshire High Sheriff David Kelham. The preacher will be the chaplain to the town council, Rev Dr Paul Edmondson.

On Monday, The Queen’s funeral will be shown live on screens in the church. Again, this is also open to anyone. The doors will open at 10.15am. The book of condolence in the church is still available to sign each day (except the day of the funeral) until Tuesday, 20th September.

Vicar of Holy Trinity, Rev Patrick Taylor said: “I’m looking forward to our special service which will give the people of our town an opportunity to come together and support each other in our sadness, and to pray for our new King.

“It will also be a time to give thanks to God for our wonderful late Queen.

“Anyone who wishes to come to the church to watch the funeral on Monday will be most welcome, especially those who may otherwise be on their own and would appreciate the company of others at this momentous time. I think the holy beauty of our parish church will be a wonderful place to watch the service and mourn our loss together.”