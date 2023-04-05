THE fundraising to restore the pipe organ at Holy Trinity Church started its journey on Thursday (30th March) with the aim of turning the instrument from a Morris Minor into a Jaguar or Bentley.

The £50,000 appeal was launched at Stratford Town Hall, where the first £2,000 was raised through an auction of items donated by businesses and supporters.

Holy Trinity vicar Patrick Taylor welcomed guests to the launch event, saying: “I often say to people that Holy Trinity Church isn’t just there for the people who are part of the congregation, it is our parish church, which means it belongs to the town and it is there for everybody. As a building it exists to serve our community, and the wonderful organ lies very much at the heart of the church – both physically but also metaphorically as it is so important to our worship and the supporting of the choir.

Holy Trinity Church organ fund raising organiser Richard Hartley, right, was pictured at last Thursdayâs event at Stratford Town Hall with, from left, Cllr Gill Cleeve, Mayor of Stratford, Tony Bird, Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, The Reverend Patrick Taylor, Vicar of Holy Trinity Stratford, and Eve Archer. Photo: Mark Williamson. (63357892)

“The organ is also important to many concerts and music beyond worship.”

He explained there would be a year of fundraising, with events planned.

Director of music Douglas Keilitz, who is also a pipe organ builder and restorer, told the audience: “Pipe organs are very much like automobiles. When an automobile is brand new everything works, everything is shiny and everything does what it’s supposed to do. As it ages, it will keep going but some things start to go wrong.”