STARS will deck the pillars of Holy Trinity this Christmas – with each handmade decoration dedicated to a ‘star of the community’.

Escape Arts has launched the initiative to transform the pillars of the Stratford church as a way of recognising the people and organisations that matter to the community.

A spokesperson explained: “Everyone is invited to create handcrafted stars which represent the special people who are stars in our community, the unsung heroes or volunteers who support us in our everyday lives. The voluntary workers, to professionals who go above and beyond, our neighbours who do little things that really make a difference.

“You can dedicate your hand-made star to a specific person or organisation if you wish, and Escape Arts would like to receive a story along with your star, sharing why that person or organisation makes a difference in your life.”

The project is called Extraordinary Lives: Rise Up and it forms part of a three-year project – The People’s Archive of Stratford which is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The stories of the everyday people of Stratford will be put in the spotlight and kept for posterity.

Escape Arts’ Richard Barlow, star maker, Katie Palmer, star maker and volunteer, Fiona Henderson, heritage programme coordinator, Dionne Sambrook, creative programme manager, and Marie Eaves, link worker, pictured preparing to decorate Holy Trinity Church the Rev Patrick Taylor and Andre Boyes-Varley, church warden. Photo: Mark Williamson

Karen Williams, MBE, CEO of Escape Arts said: “The volunteers, supporters, carers and selfless acts done by countless people connect our community and make it strong. We want to celebrate and acknowledge the huge impact these unsung heroes have and shine a light on these community stars”.

The Rev Patrick Taylor, vicar of Holy Trinity, added: “We are delighted to host this art installation during the season of Advent, when we think about the light of goodness and love filling the darkness. These stars will be a reminder to us of how so many people in the community shine like stars through the good things they do for others.”

The project mirrors an Escape Arts previous initiative when they also had stars in their eyes.

Dionne Sambrook, project manager for The People’s Archive explained: “Five years ago, during the Covid lockdowns of 2020, we invited people to make paper stars to thank those who were providing support during such difficult times.

“The stars were collected and then displayed in the windows of the former Debenhams store.

“This time we are able to come together to make the stars and display them in a beautiful setting. We are asking people to share the stories behind the dedications on the stars. We hope we will discover some interesting new stories which our heritage team can then investigate and record. Some of the collected stories will then be deposited in The People’s Archive so that they are not lost, but will be made accessible to the public and can be shared for years to come.”

Escape Arts has developed an easy-to-follow template with instructions on how to make the stars which can be found at www.escapearts.org.uk.

Alternatively join a star-making session at the charity’s Sheep Street base on Saturdays from 1.30pm to 4.40pm for a free drop-in making session at its weekly heritage café. Stars can also be made at a drop-in session on Monday, 17th November, 1pm to 3pm. Materials to create the stars will also be available at Holy Trinity Parish Centre, Old Town, Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm.

All the stars to be included in the installation must be delivered to Escape Arts’ Sheep Street base by noon on Thursday, 20th November.