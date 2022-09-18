The Royal Shakespeare Company and Holy Trinity are both screening The Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip opening the transformed Royal Shakespeare Theatre in 2011. Photo by Stewart Hemley © RSC

The RSC will be holding its screening in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre. The building will open at 10am, with access to the auditorium from 10.15am ahead of the funeral service between 11am-noon. It is expected that the screening will end at 1pm, with the building closing at 1.30pm, the RSC said. Tickets, which are free, are available to reserve via rsc.org.uk, in person from the RSC’s Box Office or by phone on 01789 331111.

Her Majesty the Queen was patron of the Royal Shakespeare Company since 1961, when the company was created. The RSC has also announced that performances planned to take place on Monday in both Stratford and London will be cancelled along with a small number of Stratford theatre tours. Ticketholders will be contacted, and offered a refund or the option to rebook.

Meanwhile Holy Trinity will be open from 10.15am to broadcast The Queen’s funeral, and is expected to close at 12.30am.