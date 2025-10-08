HOLLYWOOD actor Simon Pegg returned to Stratford College this week to talk to students about his creative journey.

Simon, who is most well known for starring in Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead and more recently in Star Trek and Mission Impossible films, studied acting at the college from 1986 to 1988.

Simon Pegg with Stratford College students

On his visit on Monday 6th October, Simon toured the campus to see how it had changed since his days as a student. He then took part in a Q&A season with Performing and Production Arts and Media students in the Gordon Vallins Theatre.

During the session, he shared stories from his early days, and offered advice on forging a career in the creative industries.

Simon Pegg at Stratford College

“This is such an incredible space,” Simon said.

“When I was here, we only had this theatre, and now you guys have a TV studio and three different performance spaces. Colleges like this are vital because they don’t consider the performing arts, or art of any kind, any less than academic fields. There’s such a pressure to achieve academic excellence that performing arts is sometimes seen as a hobby subject and it’s not.

“For people that want to go into this business, this is an invaluable foundation. It’s a perfect place to go before you go to drama school or university because you’ll get to those places with a brilliant foundation going forward. It was such an amazing experience for me both academically and socially.”

Reflecting on his time at the college, the 55-year-old actor added: “By some sheer chance, there was a fund in the village I lived in that was set aside for children who wanted to go into the creative arts, a grant for £1,000.

Simon Pegg at Stratford College

“My mum, bless her, scrimped and saved, and I came here and lived with a family nearby. I had the best years of my life here; it was so formative and inspirational. I found my tribe and people I had been looking for my entire childhood and so began an incredible process of learning.”

Impressed by how much the college has grown since his student days, Simon hinted that he might return in the future.

“I am so impressed with the facilities, I might come back here and shoot something.”



