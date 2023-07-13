A deadly heatwave sweeping across Europe has prompted places popular with foreign tourists to begin issuing red alert warnings.

Temperatures in parts of Spain, Greece and Turkey could tip 40C in the coming days while authorities in Italy are braced for more than 48C in many areas.

Red alerts have now been issued in more than eight Italian cities including popular holiday destinations Rome, Bologna and Florence.

A man in his 40s, who was carrying out work to repaint a crossing, reportedly collapsed and died in the north of the country from the heat earlier this week. A British man also required medical treatment after he collapsed outside the Colosseum in Rome as a result of the rising temperatures.

A red heat alert has been issued for a number of Italian cities including Rome. Image: Stock photo.

The Italian government is now warning visitors, alongside its own residents, to take extra precautions and be aware of how dangerous the heat may be in the coming days.

People are being told to avoid exposure to the sun and limit their time outdoors, drink at least two litres of water a day and stay clear of coffee and alcohol until the heatwave subsides.

While tourists in Rome are being reminded that the city’s historic fountains remain off limits regardless of how hot temperatures might get – with fines amounting to hundreds of euros for anyone caught trying to get into the water.

"We are facing an unbearable heatwave," Italian politician Nicola Fratoianni has tweeted.

"Maybe it's the case that in the hottest hours, all the useful precautions are taken to avoid tragedies like the one that happened today in Lodi."

People in Madrid are being told to seek shelter in places with air conditioning if they’re struggling with the heat. Image: Stock photo.

In Spain, authorities in Madrid are advising people struggling with the heat to turn to libraries, health centres, churches and public transport to seek air conditioned shelter.

Cristina Linares, co-director of climate, health, and urban environment at the Carlos III Institute of Health in Madrid said tourists there too were being advised to avoid the temptation to drink alcohol during the day.

She told the Independent: “People who are not used to living in hot countries should also be warned against heavy drinking of alcohol during heatwaves.”

Spanish television has also been broadcasting advice to help people cope in the extreme heat – where temperatures remain as high as 26C at night.

The UK is not expected to see high temperatures like its European neighbours. Image: Stock photo.

Changes are also being made to some tourist attractions as European holiday destinations swelter.

Greece’s agriculture ministry has issued restrictions on the transportation and working hours of animals such as horses and donkeys which offer rides to tourists, with rules on when they can and can’t work depending on the daytime temperatures.

Earlier this week a study revealed that more than 61,000 people are suspected to have died in Europe last summer as a result of extreme heat, which also contributed to England’s drought.

But while Europe swelters in record-breaking temperatuers this week there is no sign of heatwave-like conditons for the UK. The Met Office says conditions will remain unsettled with high winds expected on Friday and Saturday.