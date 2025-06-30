THE Hobbycraft store in Stratford will close in August, the retailer has confirmed.

This is part of a “necessary restructuring” announced by the company. The shop, located on the Maybird Retail Park, hasn’t been given an exact closing date according to a statement released by Hobbycraft.

Hobbycraft in Stratford

A spokesperson for Hobbycraft said: “We can confirm that as a result of a restructuring of the business, Hobbycraft’s Stratford-upon-Avon store will unfortunately be closing in August. The exact date has not yet been finalised. We are grateful to all the hardworking and dedicated staff at this location. They have been through a full consultation process, and where possible we have tried to find them alternative roles.

“The restructuring which has resulted in this closure was necessary to provide a healthy future for Hobbycraft in a challenging retail sector. It will help ensure that at least 99 stores and over 1,800 staff can continue serving communities of crafters up and down the country for many years to come.”

The shop opened back in 2019, and the retailer has confirmed that the nearest store to Stratford is now Coventry.