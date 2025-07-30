HOBBYCRAFT in Stratford will close its doors for good on Wednesday 6th August.

At the end of June, Hobbycraft announced the shop on the Maybird Retail Park would close in August, with a date now in place. The closure is part of a "necessary restructuring” according to the business.

Hobbycraft in Stratford

The Stratford shop is one of 13 closed by the arts and crafts retailer this year. Open since 2019, the nearest branch to the town is now in Coventry.

In a statement, Hobbycraft said: “We are grateful to all the hardworking and dedicated staff at this location. They have been through a full consultation process, and where possible we have tried to find them alternative roles.”



