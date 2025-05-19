A NEW exhibition looking at the history of Stratford will be located at Harvard House, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust has confirmed.

The new, temporary exhibition and community consultation space this summer that will celebrate the wider history of Stratford. The project is seen as an important first step towards the potential future development of a town museum and heritage space, informing the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust’s ongoing master planning process.

This partnership with the Stratford Society is part of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust’s wider aims to celebrate the heritage of Stratford and its people. This will see the Stratford Society lead on the creation and the day-to-day management of the public exhibition.

High Street, Stratford, 1910.

CEO of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust Rachael North said: “This agreement is welcome news for our town. This temporary exhibition will give both the Stratford Society and the Trust valuable insights into what residents and visitors would like to see from any potential town museum, feeding into our longer-term aspirations for the World Shakespeare Campus as part of our master planning.”

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust will continue to have overall responsibility for managing and conserving the building. A key element of the project will be to gather feedback from audiences on the potential development of a dedicated museum and heritage space, to celebrate the town’s history, as well as the advancement of the Culture Strategy, with both organisations sitting on the strategic partnership.

Jann Tracy, chair of the Stratford Society, added: “We’re delighted to work with the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust on this exciting project. The exhibition covers key areas of Stratford’s history, including its industry and people, and we look forward to engaging with residents and visitors and receiving their feedback.”