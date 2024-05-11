Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Historical painted cloth set free after 70 years in Warwickshire tower

By Stratford News Editor
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 14:39, 11 May 2024

STUCK in a tower at the top of a winding staircase for nearly 70 years with no means of escape.

No, it’s not an aging Repunzel, but a delicate 16th century Elizabethan painted cloth, which is one of the most treasured items in the National Trust collection at Coughton Court.

The Tabula Eliensis, which records a history of Ely, in Cambridgeshire, covering nearly 1,000 years, has remained in the tower since the mid-1950s.

Stratford-upon-Avon Stratford News Editor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE